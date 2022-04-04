Amruta Khanvikar Becomes First Marathi Actress to Grace Cover of Filmfare Magazine

Amruta Khanvilkar has become the first Marathi actor to grace the cover of Filmfare magazine. “Amruta creates magic with Chandramukhi," reads the title on the cover of the acclaimed film magazine.

Prasad Oak, the director of Chandramukhi, also shared the cover page of Filmfare on his social media handle and congratulated Amruta for being featured on it. “I have been watching your hard work and your perseverance for the last two and a half years. Love you so much. Congratulations on receiving this honour,” he said.

Amruta began her career in Hindi films before settling in Marathi cinema, where she was offered better roles. She made the cover of the latest issue of Filmfare as her blockbuster film Chandramukhi prepares for release. “It’s a great Gudi Padwa present for me," the ecstatic actor said.

Amruta Khanvilkar becomes Filmfare’s first-ever Marathi cover star with the April issue, which is in itself, a remarkable achievement for the Marathi film industry. With her perfect saree and undisturbed elegance, the cover looks sparkling. With her crescent-shaped Chand bindi and the much-loved nose ring, she exudes the soul of Maharashtra.

Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known name not just in the Marathi film industry, but also in the Hindi film industry! She has proven her brilliance time and time again with outstanding performances in films like Raazi, Malang, Damaged, Golmaal (Marathi), and many others.

The trailer of her upcoming film, Chandramukhi, just proves she has, yet again, hit the ball right out of the park. Chandramukhi is based on writer Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name and revolves around the titular character, a Lavani dancer, who faces an unexpected incident in her life that gives her life a different turn. The Ajay-Atul duo has scored the music for the film.

