Chandramukhi was one of the most successful Marathi films of last year. It had seen an extensive marketing campaign, never done by any Marathi film before. Directed by Prasad Oak and starring Amruta Khanvilkar, the film got embroiled in controversy almost one year before its release. It all started when actress Manasi Naik said that she was the one approached for the titular role initially, and even went on to say that she would have made a better Chandramukhi than Amruta. Two years have passed since she made the statement, and it’s also been almost a year since Chandramukhi was released. But Amruta never talked about the incident. But the actress has finally spoken out about this fiasco.

She talked about this in a chat show on the OTT platform Planet Marathi. The show’s host Jayanti asked Amruta what she thought of Mansi Naik’s claims. Amruta said it often happens in the industry that you get offered a film, but then some other actor ends up doing it. She said that it happened to her multiple times as well, and she thought that the same must have happened to Manasi. She also said that she has not spoken to Manasi about this.

Amruta further said, “The rights of Vishwas Patil’s Chandramukhi were bought by Akshay Bardapurkar 2 years ago. Before that, many people had asked Vishwas for their rights. One of them may have approached Manasi. But when Prasad Oak came to me with this film, he told me that you are my Chandramukhi. And in this regard, I would like to quote Priyanka Chopra, ‘I don’t care who has been asked before me or not.’”

Amruta appeared in the movie Har Har Mahadev after Chandramukhi. After that, she is doing the biopic, Lalita Shivaji Babar. The first poster of the movie has been released. Manasi is currently in the news due to her personal life. She has divorced her husband Pradeep Kharera. Mansi’s first Hindi film Sifar will soon hit the screens. The poster of the movie has been released.

