Amruta Khanvilkar Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Maharashtra CM Fund In Fight Against COVID-19

Malang actress Amruta Khanvilkar has contributed Rs one lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It feels good to be able to make even a small contribution during such times. The world is under serious threat and we have to nip this disease in the bud in the initial stages in India," she said.

"The consequences are fatal and the entire country needs the support of its citizens. I urge everyone to do their bit financially as much as possible and to strictly obey the government orders of staying indoors unless it's an emergency. Let's stand together and fight coronavirus. Stay safe everyone," she added.

Apart from featuring in Bollywood films such as Raazi and Satyamev Jayate, Amruta is a known name in Marathi cinema. She has acted in Marathi films such as Welcome Zindagi and Saade Maade Teen. She was one of the 10 participants of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 with actors Ada Khan, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

