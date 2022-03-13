Amruta Khanvilkar: Everybody Tells Me I'm Bigg Boss Material But Himanshu is Completely Against It

Amruta Khanvilkar, who has been a renowned name in Marathi cinema, has been a religious follower of Bigg Boss. This year, the actress was rooting for her friend Tejasswi Prakash, who eventually won the show. Amruta previously participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Nach Baliye Season 7, wherein she was declared the winner along with her husband Himanshu Malhotra.

The actress actively followed Bigg Boss 15 and was often seen commenting on Tejasswi’s Instagram posts. But Amruta says she never sees herself doing the Salman Khan hosted show as her husband is completely against the idea.

“I think I’ll have to take my husband’s permission to participate in Bigg Boss," Amruta tells us. “Himanshu is completely against it. He is like, ‘Do whatever you want to do in life but I don’t want you to go there.’ He is extremely protective of me. Everybody tells me, ‘Amruta, you are a Bigg Boss material.’ And I am like, ‘Yeah, that’s all fine but if the main guy only doesn’t want me to go there then there’s no point.’ I kind of respect that because he has never told me not to do anything so if there is something he feels that I should not do I want to respect that," Amruta adds.

Amruta and Himanshu have been married since January 2015. While Amruta is known for working in films like Phoonk, Natarang, Raazi, and Malang, Himanshu has worked in TV shows including Airlines, Bhagonwali-Baante Apni Taqdeer, Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni, and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

Amruta and Himanshu also entertained the audience with their mushy love on Nach Baliye Season 7. They connected with the masses with their perfect dance moves and projected themselves as the picture-perfect couple every time they stepped on the dance floor. The dancing reality show made the couple a household name. Now-estranged couples Rashami Desai-Nandish Sandhu and Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel were the first and second runners-up of Nach Baliye 7, respectively.

