Amruta Khanvilkar Is Grooving To Chandramukhi’s Hit Song Amritkala

Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar shared Instagram Reels recently in which she was seen dancing to her latest film Chandramukhi’s song Amritkala. Amruta was joined by Priyanka Barve, the voice behind this track. Amruta Khanvilkar has captioned the video, “This type of “Question and Answer” came to the notice of the people after 30 years through Chandramukhi and this gift, with the singer who won the hearts of Maharashtra with her answer and voice …. especially for you.”

Priyanka Barve commented and wrote, “It was my honour to dance with you Amruta Khanvilkar I have always been your fan and admirer of your hard work and dedication but now I’m super glad to be friends with you. Thank you for making me a part of Amritkala. Just wanted to say you are fab Chandra.”

Amruta Khanvilkar also thanked Priyanka Barve for singing the song and wrote, “Priyanka Barve, thanks love for doing this…It was truly a unique and fun collab. Thank you for saying yes my girl.”

Amruta Khanvilkar and Priyanka Barve’s dance has been choreographed by Enette D’souza.

Amruta Khanvilkar plays the role of a Lavani dancer in the film.

In an interview with Filmfare, Amruta Khanvilkar talked about the similarities between her and the character Chandra. She said, “There are similarities. We both are extremely passionate about life, work, and love. Chandra and I would do anything to safeguard the respect of art and our loved ones. Chandra struggles every day to safeguard her innocence and her purity towards her art, and like me she’s religious, she’s a Krishna bhakt.”

