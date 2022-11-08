Amruta Khanvilkar Shares a Heartfelt Post After Eviction From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

In the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the show witnessed a double elimination. Contestants Paras Kalnawat and Amruta Khanvilkar bid adieu to the dance reality show. Amruta’s eviction came as a shock to everyone as she was deemed to be one of the strongest contestants. Following the elimination, Amruta dropped a post on Instagram on Monday. The video comprised several pictures and glimpses of the memories she created on the show with the judges, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and the contestants.

Along with the adorable video, she penned a heartfelt note where she talked about her experience on the show. She also expressed her gratitude towards everyone who was a part of the journey. She wrote, “Last two months have been nothing but fantastic and made me the happiest this year. But as the episode airs today I am saying goodbye to the beautiful stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.” Amruta Khanvilkar further mentioned, “When I look back today, sitting under a moonlit sky in Alibaug, I only have great memories of this show and of the people who made my journey mesmerizing.”

Following this, she wrote about meeting Madhuri Dixit, which was her dream. “God gave me something beyond my dream he gave me this opportunity to perform in front of you, she added.” Then, she thanked Karan Johar for being “kind and generous” to her and expressed that she takes inspiration from Nora Fatehi. For Manish Paul, she wrote that he is one of a kind and no one can do what he does. “Tum jaan ho show ki (you are the soul of the show),” she penned.

After thanking the makers of the reality show, Amruta concluded the caption by writing, “Here’s saying goodbye to one of the best things that happened to me. Ready to take on a different role.” Several celebrities and netizens reacted to Amruta’s post. Nia Sharma commented, “Winner Out and out! You owned the stage like no other! Hatss ofF.” While Vishal Sonkar penned, “True champion, apne sabka dil jeeta, ye sab jante hai.”

This weekend, besides the elimination, Faisal Shaikh was awarded the golden chair which made him safe from eviction.

