Amruta Khanvilkar Shares No Filter Look, Credits Surya Namaskar For Her Beauty

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar who regularly shows off her yoga skills on social media has recently shared her no-filter look. Amruta who often treats her fans with stunning pictures on Instagram has said that she does not need any filter. The ‘Malang’ actress has credited ‘Suryanamaskar’ for her beauty. To maintain her body, she regularly practices Yoga and workout. She also shares beauty and health tips with her fans too on the photo-sharing app.

Sharing the picture, Amruta said there is no need for filters when one performs Surya Namaskar, a set of twelve exercises performed in the morning.

The Marathi actress is looking gorgeous in the picture with a glow on her face. Fans appreciated her no filter look and showered their love in the comment section. “Looking beautiful,” said one user. “Stunning,” said another. Amruta enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 1.5 million followers.

Last week, she shared a stunning post-workout selfie in Instagram stories.

Earlier in June, Amruta shared several pictures showing off her yoga skills in a set of new photos on social media. In a series of pictures, she showed her Yoga prowess. To maintain her fitness, she regularly performs Yoga.

On the work front, Amruta has last appeared in Priyanka Tanwar’s Well Done Baby with Pushkar Jog. The movie shows the story of a modern young couple who fails to find any purpose in their relationship. However, their destiny gives them a purpose. It has been streaming on Amazon Prime Videos since its release on April 9.

Now, Amruta will be seen in Director Abhijeet Warang’s Hindi film ‘Deja Vu’ opposite Sharad Kelkar in the lead role. It is a psychological thriller. The film also stars Akshay Waghmare.

