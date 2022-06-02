Amruta Khanvilkar Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Jets Off To Abu Dhabi For IIFA 2022

The organisers of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) announced on Tuesday that the three-day extravaganza event will begin on June 2 in Abu Dhabi. Many stars have already left for the annual gala and the latest celebrity to take off for Abu Dhabi is Amruta Khanvilkar.

Recently, Amruta was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting a casual yet chic look. Amruta was dressed in a white co-ord set comprising high waisted shorts and a blazer. Amruta paired it up with a Donald duck graphic tee. The highlight of her ensemble was her neon shoes. As for her makeup, she wore crimson pouts and kept the rest of the look minimal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri Marathi (@rajshrimarathi)



The actor was recently seen in her critically acclaimed Marathi movie Chandramukhi. The movie received a rave response at the box office. The film, which was released on April 29, is also reaping benefits from positive word of mouth.

The narrative of the film, helmed by Prasad Oak, centres on a rising politician named Daulat and a prominent Tamasha singer and dancer named Chandra. They both fall in love. Daulat’s opponents use the scandal to harm his political career.

Chandramukhi is based on Marathi novelist Vishwas Patil’s work of the same name. It also stars Addinath Kothare in the lead role, as well as Mrunmayee Deshpande, Dr Mohan Agashe, and Rajendra Shisatkar in supporting parts.

Meanwhile, the IIFA Awards 2022 will be hosted at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. However, Yas Island’s premises are already bustling with activity.

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul are already set to host the award show. This year’s event will celebrate Salman Khan’s 20-year association with IIFA. Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are all slated to perform at the gala.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.