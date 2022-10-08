Amruta Khanvilkar To Play This Role In Har Har Mahadev, Check Details

The teaser of Abhijeet Deshpande’s next film titled, Har Har Mahadev, was released on October 5 and it took the internet by storm. The Period action drama revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire. Now, the latest reports indicate that actress Amruta Khanvilkar will essay the pivotal role of Sonabai Deshpande, the wife of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the film.

Filmmaker Prasad Oak’s wife Manjiri Oak and actor Adinath Kothare conveyed their best wishes to Amruta. Filmmaker Kedar Shinde, actor Paras Kalnawat and actress Sonali Khare also expressed their happiness on this occasion. A fan wrote that he was extremely happy to see Amruta portraying the queen’s role in a pan-India Marathi film. Another expressed delight over the fact that Marathi cinema is progressing and releasing films on historical subjects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

One of Amruta’s fans has shared an adorable painting of her dressed in Sonabai Deshpande’s character. The Choricha Mamla actress was every bit happy with this effort and shared the painting on her Instagram story section.

Besides Amruta, actors like Subodh Bhave, Mohan Joshi, Sharad Kelkar, Sharad Ponkshe and Milind Shinde will play prominent roles in this movie. Suboh will essay the titular character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Sharad has enacted the character of Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Both actors have impressed the audience with the first glimpse of their characters.

In addition to the stellar star cast, Har Har Mahadev’s first song Wah Re Shiva has also delighted audiences. They lauded the power-packed combination of composer Hitesh Modak, lyricist Mangesh Kangane and singer Sid Sriram. Produced by Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films and Zee Studios, Har Har Mahadev will release on October 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here