Amruta Khanvilkar’s Heartfelt Note For Dharmaveer Actor Prasad Oak

Director Pravin Tarde’s Dharmaveer is currently the talk of the town. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has also praised Prasad Oak for his role in the film. Now, Chandramukhi fame Amruta Khanvilkar has written a special note for her close friend Prasad Oak. The post is going viral on the web and everyone is appreciating Amruta’s sweet gesture.

Amruta Khanvilkar has posted a photo with Prasad Oak and wrote “Met Vitthal. Dear Prasad, you know the chaos of the last few months, so sorry for being late to watch Dharmaveer. But if the artwork is immortal, it is equally effective whenever you see it. Yesterday, I saw Dharmaveer. I was looking for Prasad Oak but I didn’t find him anywhere. Found it in Dighe Saheb. I never saw him, it seemed like it happened yesterday. Those eyes, expressions, speaking, that dedication only an actor like you can do this and you made it gold sitting on a chair in Bohr’s castle. Thank you so much Pravin Tarde for making this movie. I can’t tell you, Prasad, how proud and happy I am to see you on screen like this. Just love and respect for you.”

“You have no clue prasad …how much seeing you on screen this way has made me proud and happy. There are few who in their own journey also help others realise themselves and direct them towards their path. And you, my friend, are a rare kind. Only love and respect to you Ps – I will not miss one chance of putting a picture together hence this photo for Dharmaveer post,” concluded Amruta.

Prasad Oak also reacted to Amruta Khanvilkar’s special message. He has sent a heartfelt thank you note for Amruta. He added, “It is important to go beyond this and love the work. It is a great pleasure you liked it and from now on the set of each of your films keep saying the same sentence you said.”

Fans also appreciated the post and showered red heart emojis in the comment section. The post received more than 28 k likes on Instagram.

Dharmaveer hit the theatres on May 13. The film received highly positive reviews, praising Prasad Oak’s performance as Anand Dighe and Pravin Tarde’s screenplay, dialogues and direction. In its first week, the film earned Rs 26.5 crore and became a huge box office success.

