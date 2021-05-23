Amruta Subhash on How OTT Platforms Have Brought Back Great Films

Amruta Subhash left quite an impression on the Hindi film lovers with her performances in Raman Raghav 2.0 and Gully Boy. She was then seen in projects such as Sacred Games 2, Choked and Bombay Begums. She will now be seen in the late Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave’s Dithee, which is streaming on Sony Liv.

She thinks that the OTTs have added a new dimension to actors’ profile. “I think the barriers are breaking now. When I did Gully Boy, I didn’t do it as a commercial film. For me, it has always been the content I can connect with. It’s not like I am not going to work in commercial cinema, I can connect to some characters there as well,” she said.

Amruta added, “It’s a very good time to be an actor as the boundaries are dissolving. I realise that when OTTs didn’t exist, people would ask how can they watch certain films? Some of these were the National Award sinning films. I would be very apologetic in my response, but those films are available for everyone now. There is a big audience for those films.”

Before signing off, she also explains the age-bracketing of female actors in Bollywood. “When I was younger, I always wanted to do meaningful films and now OTTs are giving that space. There was a time when people thought if you have to dance then you have to do that in a certain age. But I got such an opportunity in Bombay Begums.”

