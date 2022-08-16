Amruta Subhash Shares Her Grandmother's Independence Day Memory

Amruta Subhash has proven her acting prowess over the years with projects like Bombay Begums, Chidiya and many others. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, she posted an emotional Instagram Reels. She has narrated the heartwarming story of her late grandmother, Asha Tai Deshpande, and spoke about how she had participated in India’s first Independence Day.

In the video, the Dhamaka actress is heard saying that her mother was born on July 31, 1947. Exactly fifteen days after her mother’s birthday, India got independence. Amruta then narrated how Asha Tai wrapped her 15-day-old daughter in the Tricolour flag and celebrated India’s first Independence Day.

Amruta spoke about her play Phirse Honeymoon, which took place on Monday at the Mahakavi Kalidas Natya Mandir in Mulund West, Mumbai. She was joined by her husband, Sandesh Kulkarni, in the video.

Take a look:

Phirse Honeymoon was helmed by National Award-winning director Amit Phalke. It narrates the story of a couple who visits their honeymoon destination, Hotel Dreamland, to revive their stagnant relationship. The plot boasts a unique twist as the man and wife arrive at the hotel.

Phirse Honeymoon was released on January 2, 2020. It was first presented at the Prithvi Theatre in Juhu. Apart from Sandesh and Amruta, actors like Amit Phalke and Kaushal Jobanputra are star in this play. Phirse Honeymoon is presented by Scripttease Productions. Before this play, Sandesh and Amruta have worked together in the Sacred Games franchise. Sandesh essayed the role of Ganesh Gaitonde‘s father while Amruta played the role of KDY aka Kusum Devi Yadav in the popular Netflix web series.

