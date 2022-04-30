Amul Celebrates Deepika Padukone Making It to Cannes Film Festival Jury with A ‘Butterly Tribute’, See Pic

On Friday, April 29, Amul paid a buttery tribute to Deepika Padukone after she was announced as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been selected as one of the jury members of the coveted festival. It came in as a massive moment of pride for India. Following the trajectory, recently, Amul topical has paid a tribute to the star.

In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Deepika Padukone in an elegant gown, hailing her prestigious moment as ‘Deepicannes’. The Dairy giant used an intriguing tagline - “every jury loves it" - to complete their latest topical. Take a look at the wish below:

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury. He had won the 2015 Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure of a Man, and starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Titane’.

Apart from Deepika, actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier will be a part of the jury panel.

In a statement, posted on the official website, Lindon said, “It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival.” “With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow.”

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her, namely Nag Ashwin directorial Project K with Prabhas, The Intern and Draupadi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.