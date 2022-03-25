Amul Celebrates Release of SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus RRR; Dedicates Advert to Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Dairy giant Amul never fails to surprise with its graphic posters and on Friday, they shared a cute and quirky poster of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR as a new advertisement. As the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has been released in the theatres today, fans are already singing praises of the film, and Amul too is sailing the same boat.

Taking to Instagram, the dairy brand shared a poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they perform a sync step, similar to RRR’s much-loved song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ The two are seen shaking a leg as they hold a butter-smeared bread slice. Cartoon’s tagline read, “TeRRRific Butter.” They added, “Amul Freedom from Hunger,” which is somewhat related to the movie’s plot as it revolves around freedom fighters.

Amul dedicated their advert to the movie’s release in the caption, by writing, “#Amul Topical: Much awaited magnum opus releases…”

RRR has opened to great reviews. News18’s review read: “Rajamouli deserves a salute for his vision and ambition. RRR is a visual extravaganza that the audience must feast on." RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. However, their roles seem to be short in length. “Devgn has a pivotal appearance in the narrative while Bhatt’s character is underdeveloped and hardly gets anything to do," the review read.

Ahead of the film’s release, FilmiBeat reported that RRR has already made a whopping Rs 211 crore by selling its theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did a pre-release business of Rs 70 crore in Nizam, Rs 35 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 9 crore in Kerala. RRR has also done well in terms of advance booking where it has crossed the 30 crore mark, as reported by Koimoi.

If you are planning to give it a watch, Rajamouli’s directorial, ‘RRR’ is a fictional story inspired by the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of the mentioned freedom fighters, when they were away from their homes.

