Amul Celebrates Yash-Starrer KGF: Chapter 2's Success With This Cartoon Poster

Kannada star Yash is basking in the success of his recent release KGF 2, which hit the cinemas on April 14 and became an instant hit. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie KGF. It has already collected close to Rs 240 crores within six days of its release and is expected to soon reach the 250-crore mark. The film is also expected to surpass RRR’s lifetime collections.

Celebrating the success of the Yash-starrer, dairy brand Amul posted a cartoon with the picture of the Kannada star. The picture was captioned, “Amul Topical: Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!”

The cartoon shows the signature look of the actor with his bike. The caricature is seen enjoying bread with Amul butter.

The post grabbed a lot of attention and garnered nearly 95,000 likes in just one day. This is not the first time Amul has celebrated a south star. The dairy brand posted a cartoon with Allu Arjun when Pushpa was declared a hit.

Yash is Kannada, who gained massive recognition after his movie KGF, which was released in 2018. His latest release has made him a pan-India star.

KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The cast of the movie includes Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The storyline of the period action film revolves around the assassin Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past.

