Amul Gives a Shout Out to Mission Mangal in New Ad, Taapsee Pannu Finds It Very Special

Mission Mangal turned 'Mission Makhan' in the latest tribute paid to the Jagan Shakti directorial by dairy giant Amul India. And Taapsee Pannu, who stars in the film, hailed the buttery adulation as "very special".

The popular brand is known for coming out with quirky tributes to everything topical and popular. Keeping with it, their latest is an ad featuring Mission Mangal, which earned Rs 100 crore at the domestic box-office within the first week of its release.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, has earned Rs 128.16 crore so far in India, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Celebrating its feat, Amul gave a shout out to Mission Mangal, which is based on Mangalyaan, Indian Space Research Organisation's successful mission to Mars. The dairy co-operative shared the ad on Twitter on Friday. Tweeting a cartoon strip with Akshay’s character eating bread and butter with the iconic Amul girl, it tweeted, "Amul Topical: Bollywood hit on scientists of ISRO who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission!"

The image also has a rocket and 'Amul Mars Appeal' as well as Mission Makhan written on it.

#Amul Topical: Bollywood hit on scientists of ISRO who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission! pic.twitter.com/LS5qzc798m — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 23, 2019

Reacting to it, Taapsee tweeted, "How cool! These are always very very special! Thank you Amul! P.S next time I will add that hair band to my look. #MissionMangal #MissionAccomplished #MissionMakhan."

How cool !!!!! These are always very very special ! Thank you Amul ! 😍P.S- next time I will add that hair band to my look 😉#MissionMangal #MissionAccomplished #MissionMakhan pic.twitter.com/TmlYwAswJr — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 23, 2019

