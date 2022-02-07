Amul Pays Emotional Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga'

India lost her Nightingale on Sunday as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left us for her heavenly adobe. The melodious singer has given us countless songs that will continue to be on everyone’s playlist- generation after generation. Popular dairy brand Amul, gave a fitting tribute to Lata Ji, who has mesmerized at least three generations with her soulful voice. The brand that is popular for its artworks shared a monochromatic doodle of the singer that features three images of her. One is from her childhood days, in another photo she can be seen playing the tanpura, and in the third photo, which depicts her in the latter stages of her career, she can be seen singing with a mic stand.

They wrote on the picture, “Hum jahan jahan chalenge aapka saaya saath hoga’. This is a reference to her popular song, ‘Tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya saath hoga,’ from the 1966 film Mera Saaya.

The Queen of Melody passed away on February 6 due to multiple organ failures. She was admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after contracting coronavirus. The singer was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Shivaji Park maidan with full state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Devendra Fadnavis, and several other high-profile personalities attended the music legend’s funeral and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

She was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated and she was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. The singer was also being treated for pneumonia.

May her soul rest in peace!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.