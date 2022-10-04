Amul Pays Tribute To Ponniyin Selvan With An Adorable Doodle

Mani Ratnam’s epic historical action-drama Ponniyin Selvan has received a lot of excellent comments from critics and spectators. The film features Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Shobhita Dhulipala. Amul, the country’s leading dairy product manufacturer, has created a lovely animated doodle in honour of the film.

Amul posted an animated photo of Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, and Karthi enjoying a slice of bread soaked in butter on its official Instagram page.



The caption of the post reads, “Topical: Epic film, by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan released!” The comment section is flooded with love. One of the fans commented, “Great one! Though, ironically, they left out the titular character in the image.” One more said, “The movie is simply amazing, BTW Nice art Amul.” Another wrote, “Getting Amul doodle is how you know you have made a cultural impact.” One more said, “Omgggg much deserved, the cutest thing on the internet today! Thanks, Amul!”

Top showsha video

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five-part novel of the same name, which chronicles the Chola dynasty’s emergence. Part One of the film also marks the comeback of Aishwarya Rai Bacchan to the big screen. She portrays two characters in the film.

Mani Ratnam avoids visual or visceral excess in favour of a snappy tale written by him, B. Jeyamohan, and Elango Kumaravel, as well as an experienced group of performers. PS-1 is a visual as well as a mental experience.

After six and a half decades, the story was eventually adapted for the big screen. The wait was worth it. PS-1, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, is now playing in theatres across the country.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here