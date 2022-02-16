Amul Says ‘Alvida’ To Bappi Lahiri With This Emotional Tribute: 'Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna'

The King of Disco Bappi Lahiri left us all teary eyed and left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday. The demise of the iconic singer-music composer who made people dance with his foot-tapping compositions, comes as a huge shock to his fans as well as the music industry. After the news of Bappi Da’s demise tributes poured in from all corners. Popular dairy brand Amul too gave a fitting tribute to Bappi Da who’s career span for more than least two decades.

The brand that is popular for their artworks shared a monochromatic doodle of the singer that features his two images. The first picture seems to be from Bappi Da’s younger days, as the late singer is seen playing. The King of Disco also has a line of awards decorated on top of the musical device and in the second picture, Bappi Da is seen in his renowned avatar, loaded with gold ornaments singing for his fans. Lots of speakers and disco balls have been displayed in the backdrop, as they represented the foot tapping disco themed songs written and crooned by the celebrated music artist.

They wrote on the picture, “Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna… Bappi Lahiri 1952-2022.” This is a reference to his popular song, ‘Chalte chalte mere ye geet yaad rakhna, kabhi alvida na kehna,’ from the 1976 film Chalte Chalte. Amul captioned the post as, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to ‘disco king’ and legendary Indian singer/composer…"

Check the post below:

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. After recovering from Covid-19 last year, Lahiri was grappling with multiple health issues. The late singer’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, after his son, Bappa Lahiri’s arrival from the USA. As per the latest reports, the last rites rituals will begin at 9 am and the cremation will take place at 10 am in Mumbai.

Bappi Lahiri ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party. It was his first and last appearance on Bigg Boss. Swastik took to Instagram and remembered his ‘dadu’. Abhijeet Bhattacharya also opened up about his bond with Bappi Da.

