Amulya Gowda in Bigg Boss Kannada 9? The Actress Has Her Say

Actress Amulya Gowda ticks all the boxes right when it comes to ruling the hearts of the audience. Amulya started her journey with the non-fiction show Yaariguntu Yaarigilla. She propelled to fame with the serial Kamali. Now, rumour has it that she will entertain the audience next in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. In an interview with The Times of India, she chose not to speak on these rumours. Amulya said that she can’t confirm her participation right now. The Kamali actress said that she wants to leave people guessing.

According to reports, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is going to start on September 24. It remains to be seen whether Amulya is going to be a part of this show. These speculations have emerged at a time Amulya’s most popular show Kamali is heading towards an end. Amulya has confirmed this news.

In an interview, she said that working in Kamali was a memorable journey. The Kannada diva wrote that her co-artists were like an extended family. Amulya said that she has worked in series before. However, it was Kamali who provided her with recognition.

Amulya said that it is a surreal feeling that people recognise her by Kamali’s character. She described how Kamali’s unit had to face some difficulties during COVID times. Still, Amulya felt happy that her serial was able to strike a chord with the audience. She said that it is the strength of teamwork. Reportedly, the last few episodes of Kamali are slated to be released in October. Zee Kannada has not given any official statement about this.

Besides serials and Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Amulya is keeping an eye on films. The Swathi Muthu actress said that she has been working on serials for a long time now. Amulya ended the interview by saying that she is open to acting in movies. However, she is waiting for a perfect role. It remains to be seen with which film, Amulya will start her journey to the silver screen.

