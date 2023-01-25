Amaulya Jagdish is a popular name in the Kannada film industry. She started her career as a child artist in the early 2000s and appeared in a lead role in 2007 with director S. Narayan’s movie Cheluvina Chittara. She is best known for her commercially successful movies such as Chaitrada Chandrama, Naanu Nanna Kanasu and Shravani Subramanya.

The actress entered motherhood last year. Amulya and her husband Jagdish R Chandra were blessed with twins in March 2022. The actress is now fully committed to her family. She is mostly seen spending time with her children and husband. The actress visited the Ghati Subramanya temple in the Doddaballapur district of Bangalore Rural with her family on Tuesday. She performed a special pooja there. Amulya and Jagadish, along with their twins Atharv and Aadhav, made darshan in the temple.

The couple also met a few fans on the temple premises and they clicked photos and selfies with her.

Amulya is now enjoying her motherhood and has kept a distance from acting. But her fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback on the big screen.

She was last seen in a cameo role in the 2017 Kannada language romantic comedy film Mugulu Nage. The film was directed and co-produced by Yogaraj Bhat and jointly produced by Ganesh and Syed Salam. The movie also featured Ganesh in the lead role along with Apoorva Arora, Nikitha Narayan and Ashika Ranganath in the pivotal roles.

Amulya and Jagdish got married in 2017. She quit acting after getting married. Amulya has had a successful acting career over the course of a decade.

