Amused by People's Creativity, Says Anil Kapoor on His Viral ‘Ageless’ FaceApp Memes
With his ageless FaceApp memes going viral on social media, here’s what Anil Kapoor has to say. Also, check out the best memes here.
Image: Instagram
Anil Kapoor, who is celebrated for his evergreen youth, has become the meme-favourite once again, with netizens taking hilarious digs at how even the viral FaceApp—which shows how anyone would look in their old age—has failed to make him look older.
One user shared the same photo of a young Anil Kapoor thrice and tweeted, “Even face app can't make him old man.Always be young. @AnilKapoor”
Another meme shows the last shot from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, in which a still-young Matthew McConaughey is meeting his now old daughter on her deathbed. In the meme, Matthew is tagged as Anil Kapoor and his now-aged daughter as Sonam Kapoor.
Yet another meme has “Jab tak sooraj chaand rahega Anil Kapoor jawan rahega” written.
Did someone say "@AnilKapoor is 62"?PS: Our Designs also never go out of trend.....#venton #thatsventon#meme #anilkapoor#oldagefilter #faceapp#memeoftheday pic.twitter.com/U0P5TfCYh2— Venton (@ventondotin) July 18, 2019
Next level obsession for faceapp.#FaceApp #faceappmemes #akshaykumar #anilkapoor #bollywood #bollywoodmemes #MEMES #memesdaily #memeoftheday #jokes #jokesdaily #trending #TrendingNow #trendingtopic #Edit #comedy #funny #funnymemes #sarcasticmemes #sarcasm pic.twitter.com/NpQl1uQwI5— The Buzz Fever (@tbfviral) July 24, 2019
Reacting to the memes, the 62-year-old star said, "I'm so amused and entertained by people's creativity! Just when I think they would've run out of memes to make about me, they surprise me with yet another hilarious take! It's quite flattering and humbling honestly. I'm happy that I'm able to entertain and maybe even inspire people of all ages, even when I'm not trying."
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor is as busy as ever. He will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, Mohit Suri’s Malang and Karan Johar’s Takht.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Test Championship Adds Context to Test Cricket: Kohli
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- Emilia Clarke Gives Game of Thrones Co-star Jason Momoa the Biggest Hug on His Birthday, See Pics
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable