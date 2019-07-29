Take the pledge to vote

Amused by People's Creativity, Says Anil Kapoor on His Viral ‘Ageless’ FaceApp Memes

With his ageless FaceApp memes going viral on social media, here’s what Anil Kapoor has to say. Also, check out the best memes here.

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Image: Instagram
Anil Kapoor, who is celebrated for his evergreen youth, has become the meme-favourite once again, with netizens taking hilarious digs at how even the viral FaceApp—which shows how anyone would look in their old age—has failed to make him look older.

One user shared the same photo of a young Anil Kapoor thrice and tweeted, “Even face app can't make him old man.Always be young. @AnilKapoor”

Another meme shows the last shot from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, in which a still-young Matthew McConaughey is meeting his now old daughter on her deathbed. In the meme, Matthew is tagged as Anil Kapoor and his now-aged daughter as Sonam Kapoor.

Yet another meme has “Jab tak sooraj chaand rahega Anil Kapoor jawan rahega” written.

Reacting to the memes, the 62-year-old star said, "I'm so amused and entertained by people's creativity! Just when I think they would've run out of memes to make about me, they surprise me with yet another hilarious take! It's quite flattering and humbling honestly. I'm happy that I'm able to entertain and maybe even inspire people of all ages, even when I'm not trying."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor is as busy as ever. He will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, Mohit Suri’s Malang and Karan Johar’s Takht.

