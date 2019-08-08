Amy Jackson, 33 Weeks Pregnant, Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Latest Picture
Amy Jackson has been open about embracing her baby bump in photos on social media.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Amy Jackson
Pregnancy never looked so good! On Wednesday, Amy Jackson shared a new photo of her growing baby bump. This time she was in her back garden soaking in some sun. Jackson, who has always been really private about her personal life, is expecting her first child with partner George Panayiotou and has been sharing regular updates on her pregnancy lately.
Sharing the picture in which she can be seen flashing her bare baby bump, the actress wrote: "Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHODO." (sic)
Jackson, who debuted the big news in March with an adorable post on Instagram, recently shared two pictures of herself from her pregnancy photo shoot. In the photos, Jackson was seen striking a pose in an all-black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, teamed up with a hat. Jackson looked stunning in the pictures that highlighted her growing baby bump.
After having made her acting debut in the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, Amy went on to feature in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films.
Her last big release was the Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Her other notable Hindi films include Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, Singh Is Bliing alongside Akshay Kumar and Freaky Ali with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks
- Ashes 2019 | Anderson Promises to Return Before Ashes End