Amy Jackson, 33 Weeks Pregnant, Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Latest Picture

Pregnancy never looked so good! On Wednesday, Amy Jackson shared a new photo of her growing baby bump. This time she was in her back garden soaking in some sun. Jackson, who has always been really private about her personal life, is expecting her first child with partner George Panayiotou and has been sharing regular updates on her pregnancy lately.

Sharing the picture in which she can be seen flashing her bare baby bump, the actress wrote: "Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHODO." (sic)

Jackson, who debuted the big news in March with an adorable post on Instagram, recently shared two pictures of herself from her pregnancy photo shoot. In the photos, Jackson was seen striking a pose in an all-black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, teamed up with a hat. Jackson looked stunning in the pictures that highlighted her growing baby bump.

After having made her acting debut in the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, Amy went on to feature in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Her other notable Hindi films include Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, Singh Is Bliing alongside Akshay Kumar and Freaky Ali with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

