English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amy Jackson and Her Partner George Panayiotou are Officially Engaged
Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou, who are expecting their first child together, celebrated their engagement with a party on Sunday.
Image courtesy: Amy Jackson/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Amy Jackson and her partner George Panayiotou are officially engaged. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, celebrated their engagement with a party on Sunday.
Images and videos show Amy and Panayiotou having a good time. In one of the videos, the two are seen dancing to music.
Amy shared several clips as Instagram stories and in one of them, she was heard saying: "He put a ring on it!"
The "2.0" actress also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us)."
In March this year, the couple had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple "can't wait to meet the little one."
The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.
She was also seen in Bollywood films like "Ekk Deewana Tha", Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.
Follow @news18movies for more
Images and videos show Amy and Panayiotou having a good time. In one of the videos, the two are seen dancing to music.
View this post on Instagram
The beautiful @iamamyjackson was all smiles at her engagement with her boyfriend George Panayiotou in London. #congratulations 😍 👉🏻 #QueensBollyVideo 🌺 Swipe👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 . . . . . . . #bollywood #amyjackson #engagementring #engagementphotos #engagementparty #floral #deepikapadukone #priyankachopra #aishwaryarai #sonamkapoor #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #jacquelinefernandez #aliabhatt
Amy shared several clips as Instagram stories and in one of them, she was heard saying: "He put a ring on it!"
The "2.0" actress also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us)."
In March this year, the couple had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple "can't wait to meet the little one."
The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.
She was also seen in Bollywood films like "Ekk Deewana Tha", Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Will Deliver a Prepaid SIM to Your Home, if You Do a Rs 249 First Recharge
- Armaan Malik to Be the Voice of Aladdin, Badshah to Create a Song for the Disney Film
- Archery Legend Limba Ram in Dire Need of Funds to Battle Disease
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Other Leaders on Poll Day
- Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelona
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results