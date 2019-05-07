Amy Jackson and Her Partner George Panayiotou are Officially Engaged

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful @iamamyjackson was all smiles at her engagement with her boyfriend George Panayiotou in London. #congratulations 😍 👉🏻 #QueensBollyVideo 🌺 Swipe👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 . . . . . . . #bollywood #amyjackson #engagementring #engagementphotos #engagementparty #floral #deepikapadukone #priyankachopra #aishwaryarai #sonamkapoor #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #jacquelinefernandez #aliabhatt