1-min read

Amy Jackson and Her Partner George Panayiotou are Officially Engaged

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou, who are expecting their first child together, celebrated their engagement with a party on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
Amy Jackson and Her Partner George Panayiotou are Officially Engaged
Image courtesy: Amy Jackson/ Instagram
Actress Amy Jackson and her partner George Panayiotou are officially engaged. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, celebrated their engagement with a party on Sunday.

Images and videos show Amy and Panayiotou having a good time. In one of the videos, the two are seen dancing to music.



Amy shared several clips as Instagram stories and in one of them, she was heard saying: "He put a ring on it!"

The "2.0" actress also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us)."



In March this year, the couple had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple "can't wait to meet the little one."

The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

She was also seen in Bollywood films like "Ekk Deewana Tha", Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

