Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture

Amy Jackson is blessed with a baby boy. On Monday, she posted a picture of herself from the hospital with her newborn son and fiance, George Panayiotou. In the picture, Amy can be seen laying on the hospital bed, with her baby wrapped in her arms, standing beside him is George, who is seen planting a kiss on her forehead.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram with her fans, Amy wrote, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." Take a look at the picture:

At an earlier get together with her friends and family, the actress revealed the gender of her baby to be a boy. She had announced the pregnancy in March, three months after she began dating British hotelier George Panayiotou. In May, Amy revealed that the two are engaged and will be getting married early 2020.

Amy has been getting traction on social media for her pregnancy. Not for being pregnant but for the way she has been handling it very well. Jackson in the past has been known for her fitness regime.

On Instagram, through a series of posts, she has revealed that she has not let go of these activities despite her pregnancy. She also often shares posts on Instagram where she talks about different exercises that not only help her with fitness but also help keep the pregnancy going smooth. Although she is mostly known for her work in the acting industry, Jackson has a flourishing career as a model as well.

