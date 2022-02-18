Amy Jackson Dating Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick? Here's What we Know

Actor Amy Jackson, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, is reportedly dating Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Chuck Bass in the popular American teen drama.

According to a report by The Sun, the duo has been dating for about two months. The report quoted a source as saying that the two enjoy each other’s company and are career-driven. The publication has also stated that they are currently getting to know each other.

The source also informed The Sun that Ed and Amy make a fantastic couple. Both enjoy having a good time and are focused on their careers. For the time being, they are just getting to know each other.

They have also been spotted together on the streets of London, and according to reports, Ed and Amy spent Valentine’s Day in Paris together.

Amy was previously married to hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she has a son, Andreas. They got engaged in January 2019 but separated last year.

Ed Westwick, on the other hand, was dating Tamara Francesconi, a well-known South African model and influencer before Amy. They dated for about two years before parting ways in August last year.

According to a report in the Mirror, Amy Jackson is sharing a great bonding with Ed and had informed fans about their incredibly romantic first date.

Amy is known for her role in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. She is the former Miss teen World and made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with the movie Supergirl. The movie was produced by Warner Brothers and was based on DC Comics, Supergirl.

The actor also works as an ambassador and spokesperson for several charities, including Cash and Rocket, Being Human, the Girl Child education program in India, and St Jude’s hospital in Mumbai.

