Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Six-month Baby Bump on Her Road Trip to Europe

Robot 2.0 actress Amy Jackson is giving some major pregnancy fashion goals to all expectant moms. The actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé George Panayiotou, is living her life to the fullest in the sixth month of her pregnancy.She is enjoying a road trip to Europe with her friend Zara Martin. Posting pictures from her trip, Amy has left lots of clues to her fun-filled life on her Instagram page. This Europe trip is a part of her car rally, which she is participating in with many other women.Sharing the success of the road trip on Instagram, Amy wrote, "What an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experience. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate."She added, "I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime - @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil, we've gone from saying Hi at work doo's to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn't have asked for a better ride or die copilot. I've never driven such a stunning car - powerful but so safe! (sic)"She shared pictures from the car rally from London, Paris and Switzerland. No doubt, Amy will be a hands-on mother, given her resolution to work hard even during the sixth month. She got engaged to her long-time boyfriend George Panayiotou last month.