3-min read

Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Six-month Baby Bump on Her Road Trip to Europe

Amy Jackson, who is 6 months pregnant, is enjoying a road trip to Europe organised by a fundraising company to raise money for charities around the world.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Six-month Baby Bump on Her Road Trip to Europe
Image: Instagram
Robot 2.0 actress Amy Jackson is giving some major pregnancy fashion goals to all expectant moms. The actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé George Panayiotou, is living her life to the fullest in the sixth month of her pregnancy.

She is enjoying a road trip to Europe with her friend Zara Martin. Posting pictures from her trip, Amy has left lots of clues to her fun-filled life on her Instagram page. This Europe trip is a part of her car rally, which she is participating in with many other women.

Sharing the success of the road trip on Instagram, Amy wrote, "What an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experience. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate."

She added, "I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime - @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil, we've gone from saying Hi at work doo's to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn't have asked for a better ride or die copilot. I've never driven such a stunning car - powerful but so safe! (sic)"

@cash_and_rocket what an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experiences. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that’s very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I’ve met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime - @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil 🚀, we’ve gone from saying Hi at work doo’s to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn’t have asked for a better ride or die copilot. @jbrangstrup thankyou for EVERYTHING you do, you’re a very special human. You inspire us everyday and if I’m even half as wonderful a mum as you, I’ll be happy! #WIESMANN YOU ROCKKK!! I’ve never driven such a stunning car - powerful but so safe! #TEAM37 smashed the last leg to Monte Carlo, I’m so sad I wasn’t there but family comes first ❤️ back to LONDON! And a HUGE THANKYOU to @jaymclaughlin for capturing us along the way 📸📸📸

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on



She shared pictures from the car rally from London, Paris and Switzerland. No doubt, Amy will be a hands-on mother, given her resolution to work hard even during the sixth month. She got engaged to her long-time boyfriend George Panayiotou last month.





