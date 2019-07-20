Amy Jackson Inspires Pregnant Women to Stay Active and Fit With Yoga Pics
Amy Jackson shared some pregnancy-friendly advice with fellow women in her latest Instagram post.
Image of Amy Jackson, courtesy of Instagram
Amy Jackson has been setting major maternity goals since making her pregnancy official using social media posts. Jackson, who is in her third trimester, took to social media to flaunt her baby bump, while she gave out some tips to reduce complications throughout pregnancy.
Posing in various yoga asanas, her message inspires women in similar condition to keep fit. She wrote on Instagram, "Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester. It’s been proven that working out ( even if it’s just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING 💪🏼 I stay active everyday with @aloyoga."
View this post on Instagram
Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester. It’s been proven that working out ( even if it’s just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING 💪🏼 I stay active everyday with @aloyoga
Jackson has been regularly posting images of her baby bump on Instagram, apprising her followers with the developments in her pregnancy. See some pics here:
The 2.0 actor is expecting her first child with businessman fiancé George Panayiotou. After having made her acting debut in the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, Jackson went on to feature in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films.
Her last big release was the Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Her other notable Hindi films include Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, Singh Is Bliing alongside Akshay Kumar and Freaky Ali with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sheila Dixit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- Payal Rohatgi Files Complaint Against Ajaz Khan Over Derogatory Video
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8