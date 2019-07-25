Amy Jackson is Glowing in Her Pregnancy Photoshoot Like the Glamorous Diva She is

Amy Jackson is a beaming mom-to-be in B-town! Jackson, who has always been really private about her personal life, is expecting her first child with partner George Panayiotou and has been sharing regular updates on her pregnancy lately.

Jackson, who debuted the big news in March with an adorable post on Instagram, has now shared two new pictures of herself from her latest pregnancy photo shoot. In the photos, Jackson is seen striking a pose in an all-black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, teamed up with a hat. Jackson looks stunning in the pictures that highlight her growing baby bump.

Sharing the photographs, Jackson wrote: “Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female." (sic)

The pics have garnered over 2 Lakh likes and several comments, with many calling her "glamorous".

Jackson recently shared her fitness mantra during pregnancy. Sharing pictures from her yoga session, she wrote, “Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester. It’s been proven that working out (even if it’s just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour"

