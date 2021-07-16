Amy Jackson Looks Every Inch of Royalty in Burgundy Ballgown at Cannes Red Carpet

British model and Bollywood actor Amy Jackson looked every inch of royalty in a burgundy ballgown at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet. The 29-year-old actor, who appeared at Cannes for the screening of the film ‘The Story of My Wife,’ donned a floor-grazing burgundy off-shoulder gown with a flap added around it. Amy accessorised the outfit with a heavy diamond necklace and a pair of earrings from Chopard. Her gown was designed by the famous Dubai fashion house Atelier Zuhra.

Amy wore minimal makeup with a matching lip shade and sported middle-parted hair tied into a ponytail.

Prior to her red carpet appearance, Amy also shared a series of Instagram stories in which she was seen getting ready for the event.

The Cannes Film Festival has been graced by many Bollywood divas in the past including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mallika Sherawat, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut.

Amy Jackson made her debut in acting with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and starred in several Telugu and Kannada films and Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here