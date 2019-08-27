Take the pledge to vote

Amy Jackson Reveals the Gender of Her First Child in This Touching Video

Amy Jackson's first child is due for the first week of September.

August 27, 2019
Amy Jackson is going through an exciting phase of her life. She is currently gearing up for her first child which will be followed by her marriage next year. At a get together with her friends and family on Monday, the actress revealed the gender of her baby to be a boy. Amy's son is expected around the first week of September.

She had announced the pregnancy in March, three months after she began dating British hotelier George Panayiotou. In May, Amy revealed that the two are engaged and will be getting married early 2020.

 

Amy has been getting traction on social media for her pregnancy. Not for being pregnant but for the way she has been handling it very well. Jackson in the past has been known for her fitness regime.

On Instagram, through a series of posts, she has revealed that she has not let go of these activities despite her pregnancy. She also often shares posts on Instagram where she talks about different exercises that not only help her with fitness but also help keep the pregnancy going smooth. Although she is mostly known for her work in the acting industry, Jackson has a flourishing career as a model as well.

What is impressive and inspiring is that she has not let the pregnancy put a stop to her modeling. She shares pictures of herself modeling as well. Important to point out that modeling with that baby bump definitely makes her look pretty badass.    

 

 

 

She was last seen in the Tamil film 2.0 which is set to release in China next month. Looks like September is going to be quite the month for Amy Jackson.

