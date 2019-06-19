Amy Jackson Shares a Pregnancy Checkup Picture with Beau George Panayiotou, See Here
Amy took to Twitter to share a picture where she and George can be seen looking at the screen during her pregnancy checkup.
Image courtesy: Amy Jackson/ Instagram
The world celebrated Father’s Day on June 16, pouring out love and admiration for dads around the world. While many celebs shared pictures with their dad, the Ek Deewana Tha actress wished his fiancé George Panayiotou on Father’s Day with cute and adorable pictures. Amy took to Twitter to share a picture where she and George can be seen looking at the screen during her pregnancy checkup. She shared the picture with the caption, “If there’s one thing I’m certain about in this life, it’s how much of an amazing Daddy you’re going to be. Here’s to the first of a lifetime full of Fathers Days we love you, Happy 1st Father’s Day.”
Amy, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and fiancé George, shared a series of pictures to wish him on the First Father’s Day. The couple is expecting their first child together, sometime in September or October.
Amy and her partner George Panayiotou got officially engaged on May 5 this year. The couple celebrated their engagement with a party in London and shared images and videos of their engagement celebration.
It was in March this year when Amy had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram, with a post that read, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BvqigfhhAi8/
On the work front, Amy has worked in a few Bollywood films including Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Her last release was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- You Might Meet This Bharat, Delhi Crime Actor The Next Time You Receive a Food Delivery
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s