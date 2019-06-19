Take the pledge to vote

Amy Jackson Shares a Pregnancy Checkup Picture with Beau George Panayiotou, See Here

Amy took to Twitter to share a picture where she and George can be seen looking at the screen during her pregnancy checkup.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Amy Jackson Shares a Pregnancy Checkup Picture with Beau George Panayiotou, See Here
Image courtesy: Amy Jackson/ Instagram
The world celebrated Father’s Day on June 16, pouring out love and admiration for dads around the world. While many celebs shared pictures with their dad, the Ek Deewana Tha actress wished his fiancé George Panayiotou on Father’s Day with cute and adorable pictures. Amy took to Twitter to share a picture where she and George can be seen looking at the screen during her pregnancy checkup. She shared the picture with the caption, “If there’s one thing I’m certain about in this life, it’s how much of an amazing Daddy you’re going to be. Here’s to the first of a lifetime full of Fathers Days we love you, Happy 1st Father’s Day.”

Amy, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and fiancé George, shared a series of pictures to wish him on the First Father’s Day. The couple is expecting their first child together, sometime in September or October.

Amy and her partner George Panayiotou got officially engaged on May 5 this year. The couple celebrated their engagement with a party in London and shared images and videos of their engagement celebration.

It was in March this year when Amy had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram, with a post that read, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvqigfhhAi8/

On the work front, Amy has worked in a few Bollywood films including Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Her last release was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Follow @News18Movies for more

