Amy Jackson Shares Aishwarya Rai's Throwback Pic, Calls Her 'The Queen'

Actress Amy Jackson took to Instagram Stories to show her admiration for actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amy shared a throwback picture of the actress that was taken after her 1994 Miss World win. In the precious picture, Aishwarya can be seen eating with her mother Vrinda Rai while sitting on the floor.

Amy shared the picture from an Instagram page, that shares pop-culture moments from the 90s. She wrote, “The Queen," and “Forever Favourite" in her story.

The post that Amy shared, read, “Aishwarya Rai eating with her Mum Vrinda, backstage after the Miss World Pageant in 1994.

Aishwarya won the title of Miss World that year representing her country India."

In a 2017 interview while promoting her film Robot 2.0, Amy talked about her admiration for Aishwarya. In the first Robot film released in 2010, Aishwarya had starred opposite Rajinikanth. Talking to a leading daily, Amy said, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an inspiration. I’ve watched Robot several times. I have literally followed in Aishwarya’s footsteps. But our characters aren’t related.”

Amy was also crowned Miss Teen World in 2009. She was also crowned the runner up of Miss England in 2010.

Amy has been a part of many popular films including I, Ekk Deewana Tha, Theri, Singh Is Bliing and others in both Hindi and Tamil film industry. She was last seen in Robot 2.0. Amy

On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. The film starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

