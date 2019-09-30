Amy Jackson Shares New Pic of 7-day Old Son Andreas, Fans Say He Looks Like Her

Amy Jackson on Monday took social media by storm as the new mommy shared a new picture of her newborn son Andreas Panayiotou on Instagram. From the picture it seems 7-day old Andreas is quite a poser. In the adorable picture, the baby is seen sitting with his eyes closed and face resting on his palm. Sharing the picture the 2.0 actress captioned it as, "Andreas Jax Panayiotou (heart emoji) Just a little something to brighten up your Monday morning!"

The first picture of Amy Jackson's newborn son has already received over 2.5 lakh likes since being posted late on Monday morning. One of Amy's fan commented on the picture saying, “He really looks like you!!”

Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou, a businessman from the UK, became proud parents to baby Andreas on September 23. The actress and the newly-turned mommy took to Instagram and posted a picture of her from the hospital bed, holding her newborn in her arms. The picture also showed her George kissing Amy's forehead. She captioned the picture, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas."

The picture soon went viral on social media.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou, who have been dating for nearly 5 years, will get married next year.

Over the weekend, Amy shared picture on her Instagram where she was seen breastfeeding her newborn.

Amy Jackson made her debut in acting with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and starred in several Telugu and Kannada films and Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

