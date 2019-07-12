Amy Jackson Shares New Picture Flaunting Her Baby Bump on a Boat Ride, See Here

Amy Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of her baby bump. This time she is on a boat soaking in some sun.

Sharing the image in which she looks her touristy best in a straw hat and a white dress, Amy wrote, “This little one has been to more places in the last 9 months than I’d been in my first 9 years ✈ #BabyWorldTraveller,” highlighting how she has been travelling constantly ever since she conceived the baby.

Amy has been regularly posting images of her baby bump on Instagram, apprising her followers with the developments in her pregnancy. Most recently, she shared an image from a hotel room in Italy. Dressed in a white bathrobe, she is seen caressing her pregnant belly lovingly in the picture, which she captioned, “We woke up in Italy! PASTA FOR BREKKY!!!”

The 2.0 actor is expecting her first child with businessman fiancé George Panayiotou. After having made her acting debut in the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, Amy went on to feature in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Her other notable Hindi films include Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, Singh Is Bliing alongside Akshay Kumar and Freaky Ali with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

