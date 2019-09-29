Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24.

IANS

September 29, 2019
Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram
Image: Instagram

Actress Amy Jackson has shared a photograph of her breastfeeding her newborn son Andreas. The Singh Is Bliing actress took to Instagram and shared an image that showed her seated on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress paired with knee-high black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes.

She captioned the image: "My boy and me... P.s. I think I'm about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance... He's just too cute."

View this post on Instagram

My boy and me ♾ p.s I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance 🙃 he’s just too CUTEEE

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24. She announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram and wrote, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." She also posted a video of sleeping Andreas and captioned it "Hi World".

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

