Amy Jackson Spends New Year With Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Shares Moments From Jungle Safari in Africa

Amy Jackson, who is best known for her performances in I and Singh Is Bliing, often features in the headlines for her romantic relationship with Gossip Girl fame, Ed Westwick. The two were seen at several award shows together. Now, the couple is enjoying a getaway in Africa. The actress recently posted a reel on social media of her jungle safari with Westwick.

Taking to Instagram, Amy Jackson shared a reel from her holiday in Africa. The actress is seen in a comfortable outfit and black sunglasses. She gets in a jeep with her boyfriend as they together take a tour around the jungle. She captioned the reel, “1st January 2023." The reel ends on a beautiful note with a couple kissing near the car.

Many fans and Hollywood celebrities wished the couple on New year. Some also shared their experiences in Masai Mara and other wildlife parks in Africa.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were last seen together at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While the actor looked charming in a distinctive casual outfit, Jackson looked gorgeous in a black gown. They were also seen together at the festival's closing ceremony, where Ed wore a black tux and Amy was dressed in black and white.

Following numerous rumours about dating, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards in London in 2022.

Amy Jackson was engaged to British businessman George Panayiotou before she started dating Ed Westwick. The two broke up for unknown reasons.

Amy Jackson is well-known for her performances in Indian movies. She made her screen debut in Madarasapattinam. Then she continued to act in films like Singh Is Bliing, Theri, Ekk Deewana Tha, Gethu, and Thanga Magan. On the other side, Ed Westwick is well recognised for his portrayal of Chuck or Charles Bass, in the Gossip Girls television series.

