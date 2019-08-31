Amy Jackson Reveals Soon to be Born Boy's Name, Shares Adorable Pics from Baby Shower
Amy Jackson is expected to be mother of a baby boy in a few weeks time.
Images from Amy Jackson's baby shower, courtesy of Instagram
Amy Jackson is expected to deliver her first child, a boy, with fiance George Panayiotou and on Friday the actress shared really adorable pictures from her baby shower ceremony. The mom-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder dress, which perfectly matched with the decoration and theme of her baby shower. The place was filled with flowers and balloons and also had a well-decorated pastry table full of sweet treats.
Amy shared the happy pictures on Instagram, in which she can be seen glowing and smiling for the camera, surrounded by friends and family. Captioning the images from her party, Amy wrote, "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography (sic)."
Check out pics from Amy's baby shower here:
View this post on Instagram
A report in timesofindia.com states that Amy also revealed the name of her child in an interview with UK's Hello magazine. Amy shared that her baby boy will be named Andreas, after George’s grandfather. Revealing the reason behind the name, she said that according to Greek tradition, the first grandchild of a new generation is named after his grandfather.
Amy, best known for starring in films like 2.0, Singh is Bling, Freaky Ali and Ekk Deewana Tha, got engaged to her boyfriend George in January.
George, the son of British property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, is the founder of The Ability Group and owns several luxury hotels, including Hilton, Park Plaza and Double Tree. Amy and George reportedly began dating sometime in 2018.
