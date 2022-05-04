Amy Jackson’s Photos With Rumored Boyfriend Ed Westwick Go Viral

Amy Jackson is currently in the news as fans are convinced that she has found love again. The British actress, who starred alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film 2.0, is rumored to be dating Ed Westwick who is best known for playing Chuck Bass in the Gossip Girl television series.

The internet has been flooded with photos of the two roaming around London together. Social users are scratching their heads over what is cooking between the two.

According to a report in The Sun, Amy and Ed Westwick reportedly met for the first time at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December, when they were seen chatting during the closing ceremony. The two hit it off right away and spent a lot of quality time together. Though Amy Jackson and Chuck Bass have made no official statement on their relationship.

Amy Jackson previously was in a relationship with businessman George Panayiotou. The couple were engaged and have a son together. After their son’s birth in 2019, the couple were supposed to get married in 2020 at a high-profile destination wedding but they did not, and in 2021, it was revealed that they had broken up. No reason was given for the split. Amy Jackson then deleted all the pictures of her and George Panayiotou from her social media accounts.

Fans are happy at the prospect of the actress having found love again and are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation soon.

Amy made her acting debut with the Tamil film Madrasapattinam in 2010 and has since appeared in many Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. She was most recently seen with Rajinikanth in 2.0, the sequel to superhit film Enthiran (Robot).

