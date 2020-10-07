Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo and Other Hollywood Stars Go Topless to Explain Naked Ballots

Many Hollywood stars have appeared topless in a new PSA to spread awareness about ‘naked ballots’ ahead of the presidential elections in America. Amy Schumer, who is also in the campaign video, has posted the PSA on Instagram. Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen are among the celebrities who have participated in the campaign.

Many experts have talked about the impact of ‘naked ballots’ in the states that are going to polls, especially Pennsylvania.

As per Reuters, a recent Pennsylvania court decision over the use of envelopes used to hide the identity of mail-in voters could have major ramifications for the November 3 election between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania uses an unusual two-envelope approach to voting by mail: a completed ballot goes into a “secrecy envelope” that has no identifying information about the voter, and then into a larger return envelope signed by the voter.

Interpreting state election laws, the court said officials should throw away mail-in ballots submitted without a secrecy envelope, known as “naked ballots.”

That ruling was a victory for the Trump campaign, which argued in a court filing that naked ballots should be discarded to “ensure the secrecy of absentee and mail-in ballots and to prevent fraud.”

(With inputs from Reuters)