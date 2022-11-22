Amyra Dastur Looks Stunning In Embroidered Multicoloured Choli Top, See Pics

Actress Amyra Dastur is an absolute fashionista and never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or western attire, Amyra rocks every outfit. The diva recently shared a stunning picture of herself, dressed in a gorgeous embroidered multi colored sleeveless choli top with a plunging v-neckline. Amyra chose a nude makeup look that included a nude lip shade, mascara and delicate smoky eyeshadow.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote: “Her hair was long, her foot was light and her eyes were wild - John Keats”.

As soon as Amyra shared the post, fans went all out to flood the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Most beautiful woman”; while another wrote, “Nice picture you are looking so beautiful”. Some users also shared several hearts and fire-struck emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Dastur started her career as a model in commercials. Later, she made her acting debut with the Hindi romantic drama movie Issaq, directed by Manish Tiwary alongside Prateik Babbar.

She was recently seen in the Hindi-language period drama film Jogi alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The movie was written and directed by Sukhmani Sadana and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, and it revolves around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Next, she will be seen in director Soori’s upcoming movie Bagheera. The film also stars Md. Nadim Mostofa Jibon and Sriimurali in lead roles.

