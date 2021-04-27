Amyra Dastur Slams Troll Who Accused Her of Inciting Rape

Actress Amyra Dastur recently posted a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing along with a friend. Both of them can be seen dancing perfectly in sync with each other, wearing denim shorts and white tank tops paired with heels. But unfortunately, like most celebrities, Dastur was trolled for her outfit choice and was accused of inciting rape.

Dastur took part in the Don’t Rush Instagram reels challenge earlier this month where she performed a classy dance number in the stunning outfit along with a friend.

The video, which has over 5 million views, has been positively received by her fans, and many were amazed how the girls were dancing perfectly wearing heels. However, it did not go down well for a few social media users. One such Instagram user posted a hate message in which he not only condemned her outfit but also claimed that women get raped since they dress up inappropriately in public.

However, the 27-year-old actress set a strong example by shutting down the disrespectful troll by quickly hitting back with a stinging riposte. Dastur replied that it was due to a sickening mentality like his that women are raped. She added that instead of telling women how to dress, boys should be taught to respect women and not rape them.

Dastur was last seen in the suspense thriller film Koi Jaane Na in which she has starred opposite Kunal Kapoor. She has been receiving encouraging reviews for her performance in Amin Hajee’s directorial debut which released on April 2 this year. The cast also includes Prabhu Deva.

Dastur has also featured in Hindi films like Judgementall Hai Kya and Made in China. She will next be seen in Tamil movies — Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Bagheera, and a web series, Dongri To Dubai.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here