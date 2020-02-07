Amyra Dastur to Feature in Amazon Original Series With Saif Ali Khan

Online streaming platform Amazon Prime has given us some amazing original series. From The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to The Family Man, each new creation keeps us hooked to the streaming service. Amazon Prime keeps announcing the list for its upcoming releases every month. One of the most-awaited series for 2020 is Ali Abbas Zafar’s political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan. It has recently come to light that actress Amyra Dastur is also going to be a part of the project.

According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, Amyra has confirmed the news. She said, “Yes, I'm doing the political thriller which is Ali Abbas Zafar's next. It's a delicious script that got me completely hooked. Saif is one of the finest actors that we have today and the kind of work he's doing is putting us on a global map.”

Though the name of the show is not confirmed yet, it is being tentatively called Tandav. Apart from Saif and Amyra, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Grover and Zeeshan Ayyub will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The Rajma Chawal actress added, “It's a ten-episode series where all of us keep coming and going in several episodes. It's a dark, grey show which is every bit delicious.”

Amyra was last seen in Made In China, starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan made his last appearance in Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu and debutante Alaya F. He is currently filming for Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukherjee.

