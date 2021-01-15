An Actor Has To Be An Activist: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

New Delhi: Being aware is his biggest asset, says actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub who views his role as an idealistic student leader in Tandav as perhaps the closest a character has come to resemble the person he really is an artiste-activist looking to change society not just his life.

The role of Shiva in Ali Abbas Zafar’s political show has many parallels with his life as a student in Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, said the actor, believing it is important for artistes to engage with their surroundings. Zafar was also his senior in college.

“It’s quite close to what I am,” Ayyub told .