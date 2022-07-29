“An Asset To School”: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Class 10 Report Card Went Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most gifted actresses and she has proved her acting prowess in many movies across different languages. Besides acting, Samantha also ticked all the boxes right when it comes to academics. Her class 10 half-yearly report card is a testimony to her academic excellence. She had scored a terrific 887 out of 1000 in class 10.

Samantha’s Class 10 mark sheet went viral on social media in May 2020 and her fans were awestruck to see her scores.

She scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics and 95 in physics. The Mersal actress also remained a foot forward in other subjects as well. She scored 90 in English, 84 in Botany, 91 in History and 83 in Geography. It is not known whether Samantha chose Hindi or Tamil as her subject but she scored 88 in language paper. In the remarks column Samantha’s teacher wrote, “She has done well. She is an asset to the school.”

Smantha had done her schooling from St. Stephen’s Matriculation School in Pallavaram, Chennai.

Samantha was delighted to see the report card going viral and tweeted,” Ha ha this has surfaced again, Awww.”

Ha ha this has surfaced again 😁❤️ Awww https://t.co/UMQlxH1dsX — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Samantha is in news for her upcoming films including Shaakuntalam. A mythological film, Shaakuntalam is expected to be released this year. The movie is directed by Gunasekhar. Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Kabir Bedi and others are playing pivotal roles.

Samantha recently appeared in one episode of Koffee With Karan where she spoke about many aspects of her professional and personal life. For the first time the actress opened up about her divorce with ex-husband Nagachaitanya.

Samantha’s fans are also waiting to see her work in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi. The film will be released on December 23 and it is directed by Shiva Nirvana. This project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie makers. She is also working in Arrangements of Love and two untitled projects. Arrangements of Love is currently in the pre-production stage.

