An Awkward Giorgia Adriani Walks Away Even As Arbaaz Khan Shouts Her Name Twice, Watch Video

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Adriani have been the talk of the town ever since pictures of the duo first surfaced.

Updated:July 9, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
An Awkward Giorgia Adriani Walks Away Even As Arbaaz Khan Shouts Her Name Twice, Watch Video
Image: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram
Ever since Arbaaz Khan made his relationship with Italian model Giorgia Adriani official, the duo has been inseparable. So, it obviously felt weird when Giorgia appeared to ignore Arbaaz even as he shouted her name twice.

Arbaaz and Giorgia were recently spotted at a plush hangout zone in Bandra, Mumbai, along with Arbaaz's 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Malaika Arora. A video of them stepping out of the restaurant soon went viral on social media, but for all the wrong reasons!

As the couple walked out of the eatery, they both went separate ways. As soon as the shutterbugs began clicking their pictures, Arbaaz and Arhaan walked toward their car. While Giorgia started walking in the opposite direction. Arbaaz even turned around looking for Giorgia and shouted her name before sitting in the car with Arhaan. But Giorgia kept walking instead, leaving the netizens super confused.

Arbaaz split from Malaika after more than 15 years of marriage. They announced their separation in March 2016. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

About being in a relationship with Giorgia, Arbaaz had said, "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."

