Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of one of her most passionate projects Thalaivi, expressed her gratitude to her co-star Arvind Swamy for being part of the political biopic as not many male superstars intend to work in films led by women. Kangana pointed out the lack of support from big heroes especially with regards to women-centric films.

At the trailer launch of Thalaivi, Kangana said, “Not many big heroes are keen to work in women-centric films, so I thank you (Arvind) from the bottom of my heart. So many women have added to the lives and careers of superstars but you can’t say the same about many superstars and I hope you (Arvind) add to my life also. I really hope a day arrives in the future where male superstars support women in female-centric films," Kangana said.

While praising her director AL Vijay, the actress said, “I really fall short of words when I talk about him. The mere thought of him brings a smile to my face wherever I am. The first time when we met, we were doing a make-up test in California. And he was just surviving on water. Because he can’t eat even in places where there is a trace of cruelty. He got me intrigued as I thought he was a very strange person."

Kangana became very emotional while talking about her experience working with Vijay. She continued, “When I got to know the real him, never in my life, I met a man, who did not make me feel apologetic about my talent. He is the one person who made me feel good about my talent. Especially the camaraderie they show with a male hero, they never show with an actress. But, as a director, I learned from him, how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership."

Thalaivi traces the journey of late J Jayalalithaa from films to politics. The film features Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu, and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya. The multi-lingual film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. It is penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written Baahubali. Poorna and Madhoo play key roles in the film.