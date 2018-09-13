An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios

Bollywood has always been at the forefront when it comes to celebrating festivals. On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, tinsel town celebrities were seen welcoming Bappa with full enthusiasm to their homes. But it's still RK Studios' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that have always been considered one of the best with people traveling to Chembur to catch a glimpse of it. It is a tradition for Kapoors to come together for the festival every year.This time, too, the Kapoor clan will reunite to welcome the elephant god but, unfortunately, it will be their last Ganesh Utsav at the studio. Confirming the same, an emotional Randhir Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "this was indeed the last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios."Talking about the decision of putting RK studios on sale, Randhir had earlier told the Quint, "It’s not economically viable for us to set up a new studio - we had to dismantle the entire place after the fire. It’s even more an emotional loss than monetary loss. We have lost the entire memorabilia of Raj Kapoor. Whatever Raj Kapoor had built has been burnt down. Everything is gone."RK Studios, the headquarters of the film production company RK Films, was founded and named after the Great Showman, Raj Kapoor, in 1948.Its inaugural banner film Aag that year crashed at the box office, but the next year proved to be a good omen when its production Barsaat (1949), starring Raj Kapoor-Nargis was a superhit.