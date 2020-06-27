MOVIES

An Emotional Sushmita Sen Shares A Photo Of Her Fan's Handwritten Love Letter

Representative Image (Photo: Official Instagram handle of Sushmita Sen)

Sushmita Sen recently made an onscreen comeback after several years with the web series Aarya.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
Sushmita Sen has shared on Instagram a photo of a handwritten love letter that a fan sent to her.

"Sushmita Sen I love you," the note reads.

"The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love and kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way...hand written letters!!! I've read every letter ever send to me, it's usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love and belonging!!! Yet, this is the first time, I've received a letter that took a second to read but it's simplicity will resonate a lifetime!!! I LOVE YOU TOO!!! #sharing #love #simplicity #depth #awesomeness #duggadugga," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita recently made an onscreen comeback after several years in the web series "Aarya". The series, which marks her digital debut, saw her return to the screen five years after her last outing, the Bengali arthouse film, Nirbaak.

