An Emotional T Rajendar Jets Off To US For Medical Treatment

Silambarasan’s father T Rajendar was spotted at the airport and interacted with the media before leaving India for his medical treatment. He got emotional and informed the media, “I am going to America for treatment only for my son Silambarasan. My son is a great man in films and a good man in life.”

He also added that Simbu has been in the US to make necessary arrangements for his treatment. T Rajendar praised his son and added that Simbu postponed the audio launch of his upcoming drama, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and also, the shooting of his action drama, Pathu Thala to take care of him.

T Rajendar added that he is proud of Simbu, who is not only a good actor but also a great family man.

On June 14, Kamal Haasan visited T Rajendar at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. Kamal Haasan has shared a photo of himself with T Rajendar and Kuralarasan and wrote on Twitter “My dear brother, come back with good health”.

Check out the post here:



Before leaving India for his treatment, T Rajendar thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin and Kamal Haasan for visiting him at the hospital in Chennai.

T Rajendar has not been keeping well for the past few weeks and was admitted to the hospital in Chennai. In May 2022, he suffered a cardiac arrest and the news was shared by his son Simbu on social media.

Simbu’s note had read, “Hello to my dearest fans and dear media friends. My father suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital. During diagnosis, it was found out that there was minor bleeding in his abdomen. He will be taken abroad for further treatment and will be back to shape soon. Thank you for your prayers and thanks to everyone.”

